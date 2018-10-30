City releases names of Cleveland officials involved in Hopkins security incident

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - City officials said they are still releasing a security incident that took place at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, but the names of those involved were released Tuesday.
According to a press release, Assistant Director of Port Control Fred Szabo and Chief of Operations for the City of Cleveland Darnell Brown have both been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
Szabo’s and Brown’s security credentials have also been revoked.
The security incident happened on Oct. 25, 2018, but no details have been released.
