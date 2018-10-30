Cleveland 19 gets answers for woman without heat in her apartment

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman says she’s been dealing with a broken air conditioner all summer, and now she’s worried she’ll have to be without a heater, too.
Arielle Gray lives in the same apartment building where she’s been for a decade. In July, she moved to a different unit, and she says that’s where the problems started. After she took her landlord to court, the broken AC got fixed. Now, she says the heater doesn’t work, either.
"My kids don't want to wake up out of bed, so I try to get up before them," said Gray. "You see the bowl of water on the stove, I try to boil a pot of water, to try to heat up the apartment, so when they wake up, it's not so cold."
She says she's so frustrated, she wants to move, but doesn't have the money to do that right now.
"They should be willing to pay me my monthly rent times the remainder of my lease," said Gray. :You know, they're not doing me any favors, by me moving and having to relocate my family."
Cleveland 19 News called the landlord, who returned our call shortly before our story aired. He said the delay in fixing the furnace was due to a part that had to be ordered, and told us Gray's heater should be up and running within a day or two.
Under the law, tenants do have certain rights with regard to acceptable temperatures inside their apartments. They are not obligated to provide air conditioner, but in most cities, if one is included in the unit and it breaks, they have to fix it.
In most Ohio cities, heat must be provided to keep the unit warm. The exact temperature range differs from city to city.
