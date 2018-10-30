Cleveland to land 2022 NBA All-Star Game following Q renovations, report says

The official announcement could reportedly come as soon as Thursday.

CEO for the Cleveland Cavaliers said no part of The Q will go untouched during a massive renovation that will add 42,530-square-feet of public space to the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Michael Dakota)
October 30, 2018 at 11:16 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 11:16 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The NBA is expected to name Cleveland the host of the 2022 All-Star Game, according to a report from Crain’s Cleveland Business.

A Quicken Loans Arena renovation project, which the Cavaliers used as a selling point to land a future All-Star Game, commenced in Sept. 2017 and is expected to be completed during the 2019 offseason.

The start of the project was initially delayed because of a funding dispute, but Cleveland Cavaliers ownership eventually recommitted eight days after the initial starting date.

[ City of Cleveland officials say the event could pump $100 million into local economy ]

The NBA has already promised to bring the All-Star festivities to Cleveland contingent on the completion of the renovations, but the league has already awarded Charlotte the 2019 game, Chicago in 2020, and Indianapolis with the 2021 All-Star Game.

The Q was the host arena for the 1997 All-Star Game.

A boost to Cleveland’s economy came during the 2016 Republican National Convention. Another increase in revenue is expected in July 2019 when the MLB All-Star Game will be played at Progressive Field.

