Cleveland to land 2022 NBA All-Star Game following Q renovations, report says

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The NBA is expected to name Cleveland the host of the 2022 All-Star Game, according to a report from Crain’s Cleveland Business.
The official announcement could reportedly come as soon as Thursday.
A Quicken Loans Arena renovation project, which the Cavaliers used as a selling point to land a future All-Star Game, commenced in Sept. 2017 and is expected to be completed during the 2019 offseason.
The start of the project was initially delayed because of a funding dispute, but Cleveland Cavaliers ownership eventually recommitted eight days after the initial starting date.
The NBA has already promised to bring the All-Star festivities to Cleveland contingent on the completion of the renovations, but the league has already awarded Charlotte the 2019 game, Chicago in 2020, and Indianapolis with the 2021 All-Star Game.
The Q was the host arena for the 1997 All-Star Game.
A boost to Cleveland’s economy came during the 2016 Republican National Convention. Another increase in revenue is expected in July 2019 when the MLB All-Star Game will be played at Progressive Field.
