Cleveland landscaper shot by neighboring resident while working

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police say a landscaper was shot during an altercation with a neighboring resident in Cleveland.
Officers responded to the 19310 block of Muskoka Avenue on Cleveland’s East side on Tuesday around noon.
According to the Cleveland police department, the 36-year-old lawn service employee got into a fight with a 27-year-old man who lives in the home next to where the landscaper was working.
The 27-year-old man initially came out of his house with a bat, but then shot the victim in the stomach following the dispute.
The alleged gunman was arrested at the scene, Cleveland police say.
The condition of the unidentified shooting victim is not known at this time.
