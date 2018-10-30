Driving Cleveland Crazy: Residents worried about pedestrians at an East side Cleveland crosswalk

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Residents on Cleveland’s East side alerted Cleveland 19 News about a dangerous crosswalk they say is dangerous near a Cleveland elementary school.
Thankfully, there have been no accidents involving kids at the intersection of East 152nd Street, Westropp and Waterloo, but some neighbors still stress it’s a dangerous intersection.
The city of Cleveland is doing its part because the crosswalks are well marked with warning signs to drivers and pedestrians.
Cleveland 19 News reached out to Cleveland police to see if they can add more patrols as well as a crossing guard at the intersection.
