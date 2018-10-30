Good Samaritan steps up to buy scooter for special needs teen injured in hit-skip

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You may remember we first told you about 17-year-old Evan Giovanis, of Lakewood, who was injured by a hit-skip driver in early October. The accident happened at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Elbur.
Evan, luckily, escaped with only a broken wrist. But his beloved motorized scooter that his mother bought him for his birthday was left a mangled mess. The scooter retails for close to $1,000.
Evan’s mom is a single mother of four who saved up for months to purchase the scooter. She didn’t have the funds to replace the heavily damaged scooter.
Timothy Damiano, a real estate agent in Strongsville, saw our story and decided he would buy Evan a brand new set of wheels.
We were there when Damiano personally delivered the scooter to Evan on Monday.
We asked Damiano how it made him feel to give the scooter to Evan.
“It feels fantastic. When I heard this story when you guys ran it about a week and a half ago, it broke my heart. I thought, I know I can’t help Evan with his broken bones, but I can definitely help him with his new scooter,” said Damiano with a smile.
Evan excitedly unpacked and put the new scooter together.
“Amazing that someone did this for me. It’s great,” said Evan.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.