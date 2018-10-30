How to avoid off-gassing from your furniture

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Furniture off-gassing can release toxic chemicals into the air we breathe.
Sometimes you may notice a strong odor coming from a new furniture set, other times, there is no smell.
For some people, headaches, asthma and even more serious diseases like cancer may follow.
Avoiding off-gassing furniture:
-Buy locally sourced, solid wood furniture
-Buy GREENGUARD certified furniture. The certification “ensures that a product has met some of the world's most rigorous and comprehensive standards for low emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into indoor air.”
-Buy second hand furniture to cut down on your exposure to furniture off-gassing, since the levels go down after several years.
-Avoid furniture made of composite materials, particle board
-Avoid furniture with stain or water protectant
-Buy organic mattresses
-Or buy a mattress pad that filters out potentially harmful chemicals and gasses
-Avoid flame retardants. According to the Green Policy Institute, “There is no data to show that meeting TB117 (California regulation) improves fire safety, but there is data showing that the flame retardants are associated with hormone disruption, developmental toxicity, and cancer in many animal studies and a small number of human studies.”
-Use Safecoat Safe Seal on particleboard to block off-gassing of formadehyde from processed wood.
Improve your air quality at home:
-Open windows for a few minutes every few days to let in fresh air
-Use exhaust fans as much as possible
-Keep the temperature inside of your home at lowest comfortable setting
-Vacuum with a HEPA filter
-Choose formaldehyde-free products and products labeled no or low VOC
-Use charcoal filters
-Baking soda can help clear out furniture odors
-Use natural cleaning products, avoid fragrances
Indoor plants
Plants can also help improve your indoor air quality. A NASA study from 1989 found indoor plants can help remove VOCs.
One indoor plant is recommended by NASA for every 100 square feet of space.
Here are some recommended plants you can add to your home:
-Boston Fern
-Snake Plant
-Mother-in-Law’s Tongue
-English Ivy
-Red-Edged Dracaena
-Lady Palm
Experts recommend you check to see if these plants are safe for small children and pets before you buy them for your home.
