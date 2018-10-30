Hundreds Gather At Mandel Jewish Community Center To Mourn Pittsburgh Victims

BEACHWOOD, OH (WOIO) -Hundreds of people from different faiths attended a ceremony at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood Monday.
Cleveland’s Jewish Federation, the Anti-Defamation League, area politicians, and others expressed their sadness for the victims who were gunned down in their synagogue.
Six people were injured and eleven were killed including two brothers.
Those names were read aloud. Bradley Schlang with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland said, “An attack on the Jews in Pittsburgh is an attack on Jews everywhere and in fact all mankind.”
This is not the first deadly attack in a place of worship.
Not to mention, the Pittsburgh attack happened just days after two people were shot dead in a grocery store parking lot in Kentucky.
Investigators say that shooter first tried to enter a predominantly black church. Bobbi Katz of Beachwood said, “It’s sort of out of control and we just have to all stand together and show support for the families.”
“It’s left to us here in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and across the country to pick up the pieces and to ensure we eradicate hate from society,” said Jeremy Pappas with the Anti-Defamation League.
Pappas was in Pittsburgh following the devastation. He says it broke his heart to hear a young child ask his mother as they walked near Tree of Life Synagogue, “Mommy is the place people were killed because they were at the synagogue?"
She didn’t know what to say, but Pappas knew the answer. “These 11 people were killed because they were Jewish and because they went to the synagogue,” said Pappas.
