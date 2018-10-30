Indeed job ad seeks Browns head coach who can ‘whisper to quarterbacks’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Someone posing as the Cleveland Browns organization posted a head coaching ad on Indeed, and now it’s making the rounds on social media.
The satirical job ad lists the Browns' head coaching position as “temporary” and asks that the right candidate possesses the “ability to also coach a basketball team (preferred but not required).”
Other “requirements” include:
- Ability to whisper to quarterbacks like Robert Redford does with horses in that movie about horse whispering.
- Taking words and combining them to create newer and better words! SUPER WORDS! Words like HARDLAND!!! BELIEVELAND!!! etc...
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jackson’s 3-36-1 record with the Browns is the worst head-coaching record for one team in NFL history (minimum 40 games).
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.