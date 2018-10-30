Meet the man who has been Tower City’s Toy Soldier in Cleveland for 29 years

It’s a Cleveland Christmas tradition that spans three decades

Meet the man who has been Tower City’s Toy Soldier in Cleveland for 29 years
It's Day 2 of Cleveland's Most Interesting People, and today, we sit down with Rob Hruby, known to thousands in Northeast Ohio as the Toy Soldier
By Dan DeRoos | October 30, 2018 at 4:42 PM EST - Updated October 30 at 5:10 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Twenty nine years ago a man, standing 6-feet-6-inches tall, called the Tower City management team to see if they would like to add a toy soldier to its Christmas program.

Meet the man who has been Tower City’s Toy Soldier in Cleveland for 29 years

That’s how it started.

Rob Hruby has been the Toy Soldier in the Tower City Christmas show for almost 30 years.
Rob Hruby has been the Toy Soldier in the Tower City Christmas show for almost 30 years. (Source: Rob Hruby)

With a wind-up key on his back, red velvet uniform and stately black hat, Rob Hruby, of Cleveland, brought the toy soldier to life.

During the hugely popular Christmas program at Tower City, a giant present appears and out of the box marches a robotic Hruby.

My lunch with one of “Cleveland’s Most Interesting People” took place at Sokolowski’s in Tremont.

Somewhere along the way in the early 90s, the tradition of handing over babies to Hruby for a dance and a picture became a family tradition.

Hruby said it happens from time to time that while holding a child the parent will tell him, “You held me when I was a baby.”

During the Christmas show at Tower City, parents give their babies to the Toy Soldier to dance and march with him.
During the Christmas show at Tower City, parents give their babies to the Toy Soldier to dance and march with him. (Source: Rob Hruby)

Hruby said the youngest baby he hoisted up was just 4 days old.

The massive tower of a toy solder even teared up during our lunch when he talked about letters he gets leading up to the holiday season.

Parents often tell him their young daughter has been practicing a curtsy in a new dresses, just in case the toy soldier asks her to dance.

While Tower City is nowhere near what it used to be, as far as a destination for holiday shopping, it continues the holiday show tradition.

The first shows will be on Black Friday at 1 and 3 p.m.

On Saturday Nov. 24, to coincide with the tree lighting on Public Square, there are shows at 1, 3 and 7 p.m.

Every weekend after that, shows are every Saturday and Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.