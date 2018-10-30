Meet the man who has been Tower City’s Toy Soldier in Cleveland for 29 years

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Twenty nine years ago a man, standing 6-feet-6-inches tall, called the Tower City management team to see if they would like to add a toy soldier to its Christmas program.
That’s how it started.
With a wind-up key on his back, red velvet uniform and stately black hat, Rob Hruby, of Cleveland, brought the toy soldier to life.
During the hugely popular Christmas program at Tower City, a giant present appears and out of the box marches a robotic Hruby.
My lunch with one of “Cleveland’s Most Interesting People” took place at Sokolowski’s in Tremont.
Somewhere along the way in the early 90s, the tradition of handing over babies to Hruby for a dance and a picture became a family tradition.
Hruby said it happens from time to time that while holding a child the parent will tell him, “You held me when I was a baby.”
Hruby said the youngest baby he hoisted up was just 4 days old.
The massive tower of a toy solder even teared up during our lunch when he talked about letters he gets leading up to the holiday season.
Parents often tell him their young daughter has been practicing a curtsy in a new dresses, just in case the toy soldier asks her to dance.
While Tower City is nowhere near what it used to be, as far as a destination for holiday shopping, it continues the holiday show tradition.
The first shows will be on Black Friday at 1 and 3 p.m.
On Saturday Nov. 24, to coincide with the tree lighting on Public Square, there are shows at 1, 3 and 7 p.m.
Every weekend after that, shows are every Saturday and Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.