Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry, milder today before Halloween rain

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This will be the pick day of the week. Partly cloudy and temperatures warming to around 60 degrees area wide. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon. The south wind will pick up tonight and will prevent temperatures from falling much making it a warm and windy night. We will not get out of the 50s. We are tracking a wet pattern as the next front will cross through tomorrow. Rain is forecast to move in by morning. A pretty good soaking is expected throughout the day. There are signs that some drying could happen tomorrow evening which will be good news for the kids on Halloween night. Another wave of steady rain will occur Thursday.