Painesville police make arrest in murder of 16-year-old boy

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - Police have now charged a 17-year-old in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.
Yorry Timley was shot and killed on Oct. 19.
Timley was at a home in the 500 block of Mentor Avenue when the shooting happened.
More than 800 people showed up at a vigil for him on Oct. 21.
On Oct. 30, police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Painesville. His name is not being released.
The suspect is charged with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence and currently locked in the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.
No motive has been released.
