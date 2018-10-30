President Trump gives DeWine 'Total Endorsement’ for Ohio governor; calls Cordray ’Clone of Pocahontas’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Donald Trump publicly endorsed candidate Mike DeWine in Ohio’s gubernatorial race while criticizing his Democratic opponent.
He tweeted that DeWine, the state’s Republican attorney general, would make “a great Governor for the People of Ohio.”
In a follow-up tweet, the president compared Democratic nominee Richard Cordray to U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts.
The president previously mocked Warren on Twitter by calling her “Pocahontas,”, referring to her Native American heritage.
Cordray received Democratic support in the past from former President Barack Obama during a nationwide tour stop in Cleveland on Sept. 13.
The winner of the Nov. 6 general election will succeed two-term Republican Gov. John Kasich.
