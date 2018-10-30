Severe winter weather will trigger new set of warnings, advisories

A truck parks on the side of the Ohio Turnpike in North Ridgeville, Ohio during the start of a major winter storm Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2012. The National Weather Service posted blizzard warnings for a swath of Ohio from the Indiana border stretching northeast to the Lake Erie region. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) (Mark Duncan)
By Chris Anderson | October 30, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service is changing the criteria for warnings and advisories ahead of the winter season.

Lake effect snow warnings or advisories will no longer be issued

Effective immediately, the NWS Cleveland office will issue a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning for any significant lake effect snow event.

Watch for new snow squall warnings

Beginning on Nov. 1, snow squall warnings will be issued for specific area that may experience severe snowy conditions.

This is when there is a significant snow squall that sets up that is creating blizzard conditions and very heavy snowfall rates. These warnings will not last long and it will not cover a large area. Think of it like a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. When or if you hear us talk about a SNOW SQUALL WARNING that means bad things are happening in the area they issue it.
First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak

Strong winds and white-out conditions are likely to occur during a fast-moving snow squall.

