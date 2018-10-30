Severe winter weather will trigger new set of warnings, advisories

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service is changing the criteria for warnings and advisories ahead of the winter season.
Lake effect snow warnings or advisories will no longer be issued
Effective immediately, the NWS Cleveland office will issue a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning for any significant lake effect snow event.
Watch for new snow squall warnings
Beginning on Nov. 1, snow squall warnings will be issued for specific area that may experience severe snowy conditions.
Strong winds and white-out conditions are likely to occur during a fast-moving snow squall.
