APNewsBreak: South Sudan rebel leader Machar to return

FILE - In this Friday, April 29, 2016 file photo, then South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar, left, looks across at President Salva Kiir, right, as they sit to be photographed following the first meeting of a new transitional coalition government, in the capital Juba, South Sudan. It seems Friday Oct. 26, 2018, that South Sudan's government is spending millions of dollars next week to celebrate a "final final" peace deal to end a five-year civil war. The problem is, the rebel leader who agreed to share power is reluctant to come home. Riek Machar's hesitation and condition-setting amid security concerns is the latest sign that one of Africa's deadliest conflicts might be merely on pause. (AP Photo/Jason Patinkin, File) (AP)