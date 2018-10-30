Sunny Side Up: Should Halloween always be on the weekend?

Halloween on the weekday? Boooooooo

By Randy Buffington | October 30, 2018 at 7:56 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 8:02 AM

Halloween on a week night? What a bummer! Should Halloween always be on the weekend? Neeha and Julian are talking about the push to change the holiday’s date on Sunny Side Up and using your comments on-air.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:

Halloween on a week night is definitely a bummer.

The tight schedule forces a lot of communities to restrict trick-or-treating hours.

A number of people are pushing for the Halloween to switch it’s date altogether.

Bringing us to the question of the day:

Should Halloween always be on the weekend?

