Taste Buds: Edwins new butcher shop and Chef Sawyer’s new cook book

It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News' weekly video podcast tackling all things food. Jen Picciano, of Cleveland Cooks, is joined in studio by Chef Matt Mytro of Flour in Moreland Hills, and David Kocab, Chef de Cuisine to debate and discuss topical food and dining issues and events.
This week on the show, the Taste Buds welcome special guest, Brandon Chrostowski, Founder and CEO of Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute. His team is finalizing the construction and details of Edwins Butcher Shop, slated to open in mid-December. The space will be adjacent to the Edwins Second Chance Life Skills Center, on Buckeye Road.
The Taste Buds will hear from Chrostowski about menu offerings and share rendering of the new space.
There, trainees, who are formerly incarcerated apprentices, will master butchery fundamentals, from breaking down whole sides to the finer art of making chops, as well as smoking meats, charcuterie, and other skills.
The butcher shop will offer raw cuts, barbecue and prepared foods. Plus, a selection of the meat processed there will be sold to the restaurant on Shaker Square, associated with the program.
Also on the show, Chef Jonathan Sawyer will demonstrate a cocktail recipe from his new book, House of Vinegar. That’s been a three year project for the James Beard Award winning chef behind Greenhouse Tavern, Noodle Cat and Trentina.
Watch Taste Buds live at 10:00am every Tuesday on Facebook Live (Cleveland 19 News page), Roku, Amazon Fire TV. You can also catch it on the Cleveland 19 News app and website.
