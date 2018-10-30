6 mile backup relieved after accident on I-90 East

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An accident is causing a 6 mile backup near West 25th Street on I-90 Eastbound.
Two center lanes are blocked giving drivers a tough time commuting.
Standstill Traffic
This shot is coming from West 84th Street
Traffic anchor Jamie Sullivan broke the news just before 7 a.m.
Emergency crews cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m.
The 6 mile backup that accumulated is starting to dwindle down.
Drivers can use I-71 or West Shoreway as an alternate.
