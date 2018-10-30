6 mile backup relieved after accident on I-90 East

An accident is caused a 6 mile backup near West 25th Street on I-90 Eastbound.

6 mile backup relieved after accident on I-90 East
(Buffington, Randolph)
By Randy Buffington | October 30, 2018 at 6:13 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 6:42 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An accident is causing a 6 mile backup near West 25th Street on I-90 Eastbound.

Two center lanes are blocked giving drivers a tough time commuting.

Standstill Traffic

This shot is coming from West 84th Street

Traffic is hectic this morning at I-90 Eastbound due to an accident at West 25th Street blocking the 2 center lanes. It is already a 5 mile backup.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Traffic anchor Jamie Sullivan broke the news just before 7 a.m.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m.

The 6 mile backup that accumulated is starting to dwindle down.

Drivers can use I-71 or West Shoreway as an alternate.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.