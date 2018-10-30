Vineyard worker killed by harvesting machine in CA

NAPA, CA (KPIX/CNN) - A vineyard worker is dead after getting caught in a harvesting machine on Monday.
Authorities pronounced 49-year-old Leon Marcelo Lua dead 10 minutes after arriving on the scene at the vineyard.
Neighbors said the fatal accident happened just after noon and involved a big blue machine that looks like a tractor but is actually an automatic harvester.
The victim’s family said he was on the ground picking grapes next to the machine when a piece of his clothing got caught in it and pulled him into the machine, killing him.
Lua’s family said he was a husband and a father and clearly loved.
The state is investigating the nature of the accident.
Some automatic harvesters go about 3 mph and gently shake the grapes off the vine, then catching and sorting them into bins.
Various kinds of automatic harvesters are now used by about half of the vineyards in Napa Valley, according to the UC Davis Viticulture Extension in Oakville.
In 2017, about 80 percent of the grapes in California were harvested by machine, SFGate said.
