Akron woman sent to prison for role in human trafficking scheme

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Akron woman was sentenced to 6 years in prison after admitting to a role in a human trafficking scheme.
In January, Pearl Coffey pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, and corrupting another with drugs.
The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office says Coffey preyed on young girls and women, and provided them with shelter and drugs in exchange for them prostituting themselves.
Coffey’s boyfriend, Darren Townsend, was also charged in the case. On Oct. 3, he pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in persons, six counts of compelling prostitutions, three counts of promoting prostitution, and corrupting another with drugs.
Townsend was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Once released from prison, Coffey must register as a Tier II sex offender with the local sheriff’s office every 180 days for 25 years.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.