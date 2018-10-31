ALERT: Flooding concerns grow next few days

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A very active and changeable weather pattern is ahead for us. It is quite warm and windy this morning. A cold front will be tracking through this afternoon. Rain is in the forecast through much of the day. We don’t believe the rain today will cause any flooding. The latest data is indicating a diminishing trend to the rain this evening which would be good news for the kids going out. This is especially true for the lake shore areas. I went with drizzle, however, this evening so it won’t be totally dry. The front that crosses stalls out south of us tonight. A big slug of moisture will track along it by tomorrow. More widespread rain develops early in the morning. This rain will be heavy at times tomorrow and Thursday night and could very well cause flooding. We have an ALERT out for this threat. Be prepared to take action if you live in a flood zone.