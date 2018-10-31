Antarctic scientist stabbed coworker who repeatedly ruined endings to books he was reading

(RNN) - At a Russian research station in Antarctica, one scientist had had enough of his coworker and stabbed him in the chest.
To pass the time on the remote Bellinghausen Station on King George Island, Sergey Savitsky, 55, and his colleague Oleg Beloguzov, 52, would read.
On Oct. 9, Savitsky had a breakdown, according to the Russian news agency Interfax, and stabbed Beloguzov in the station’s canteen. The two had worked in close proximity for four years.
Savitsky reportedly snapped because he was fed up with Beloguzov telling how the books ended.
Beloguzov was flown to a hospital in Chile and Savitsky was charged with attempted murder.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.