Arsonist pleads guilty to setting 2 Olmsted Township homes on fire

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to setting two Olmsted Township homes on fire this past April.
Michael Wey pleaded guilty to the charges of arson, vandalism and breaking and entering.
The arsons happened within one hour of each other on April 1.
One home was located at 27054 Bagley Road and the other was located at 7554 Bronson Road. The homes are about two miles apart.
A firefighter at the Bronson Road home almost fell through the floor while battling the fire. The firefighter behind him was able to grab him just before he fell through.
Wey will be sentenced on Nov. 28 by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Robert McClelland.
No motive has been released.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.