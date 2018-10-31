3 children in home during deadly shootout, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police say three children were inside an East side Cleveland home when two suspects entered with guns drawn and began firing.
Officers were called to the 3800 block of East 78th Street for the shooting at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators learned that a shootout started with one of the home’s occupants and the two suspects who entered while firing their weapons.
One of the suspects, an unidentified 25-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Police and paramedics found him outside of the home where he retreated. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second suspect was able to flee the area before police arrived. It is now known if he was injured during the shootout.
Takita Bender, a 37-year-old woman who was inside the home at the time, suffered a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.
Police say all three children in the house at the time of the incident were not injured.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shootout.
