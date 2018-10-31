Deputies look for hit-skip driver after woman found motionless on Summit County road

Paramedics transported the woman to Akron City Hospital with significant head injuries. She is considered to be in serious condition.

By Chris Anderson | October 31, 2018 at 10:54 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 10:54 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who hit a 62-year-old woman and fled from the scene of the crash.

Investigators discovered that the woman was walking northbound on Jarvis Road while pulling a pink suitcase before she was struck.

The woman was then spotted by a passing motorist lying motionless on the side of Jarvis Road in Green just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman has not been able to provide a vehicle description.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Summit COunty Sheriff’s Office.

