Deputies look for hit-skip driver after woman found motionless on Summit County road

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who hit a 62-year-old woman and fled from the scene of the crash.
Investigators discovered that the woman was walking northbound on Jarvis Road while pulling a pink suitcase before she was struck.
The woman was then spotted by a passing motorist lying motionless on the side of Jarvis Road in Green just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Paramedics transported the woman to Akron City Hospital with significant head injuries. She is considered to be in serious condition.
The woman has not been able to provide a vehicle description.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Summit COunty Sheriff’s Office.
