Dunkin' Donuts employee robbed at gunpoint in University Heights, police looking for suspect

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The University Heights Police Department said officers are looking for the man accused of robbing a Dunkin' Donuts employee at gunpoint.
Police said it happened around midnight on Oct. 29 at the Dunkin' Donuts on Cedar Road.
Investigators said the suspect was at the drive thru and pulled a gun on the employee while demanding cash.
Authorities said the employee gave the money to the suspect and left in a gray vehicle.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 216-932-8799.
