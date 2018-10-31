Elyria officers placed on paid leave in wake of shooting; suspect ID’d

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) - Per Elyria Police Department policy, the officers involved in Tuesday night’s shooting have been placed on paid leave.
The officers, an 11-year veteran and a four-year veteran, will be investigated by the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting
Around 8:30 p.m., two Elyria officers responded to an apartment building on Riverside Court after receiving a domestic disturbance report.
Authorities said when officers entered the apartment building they could hear yelling and the sound of items being broken on the second floor.
Officials said police tried to make contact with the people involved by knocking on the door and did not receive a response.
The suspect
Richard Carlton, 27, emerged from the apartment armed with a handgun, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlton threatened the officers with the gun, and they retreated and fired at the man, hitting him once.
Carlton continued to resist--prompting officers to shock him with a Taser.
Authorities said officers were finally able to gain control of the suspect and begin First Aid.
He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, and was later transferred to the main campus in Cleveland to undergo surgery.
Carlton had no prior police history, and is in stable condition.
