FBI, Mansfield Police haul child porn suspect into custody

MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO) - Federal and local authorities converged at a Mansfield residence Tuesday and hauled a man into custody on child porn charges.
The FBI, Mansfield Police and the US Attorney’s Office conducted a three-month investigation of Terry Gutshall prior to his arrest, and found he was allegedly involved in downloading and sharing child pornography pictures and videos.
Authorities tracked Gutshall’s IP address, which is a computer user’s digital fingerprint, to track his Internet activity.
Gutshall’s felony charges included receiving, possessing and/or distributing child pornography.
The suspect, age 41, is scheduled to appear in US Magistrate Judge David Ruiz’s courtroom Wednesday for an initial court appearance.
