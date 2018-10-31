Over 2 inches of rain possible for much of Northeast Ohio; flood watch issued

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A flood watch has been issued for parts of Ohio with the forecast for potentially heavy rain on Thursday.
The heaviest rain is expected to impact the area beginning Thursday morning and continue through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Some areas in the flood watch region could see up to 2.5 inches of rain, which could lead to localized flooding.
Surrounding areas are likely to see 1 to 1.5 inches of rain on Thursday.
