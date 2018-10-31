Former Akron boxer is making a difference in young people’s lives

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Former Akron boxer Robert “Moses” Jacobs is on a mission to lead young people away from “bad choices” and he wants to use boxing to accomplish that goal.
For years the former boxer has taught boxing to young people, but after his gym burned several years ago he took a break. Now, together with Bryan Clark, the duo operate a Good Shepherd boxing /Apex gym in a warehouse space behind a Dollar General store on Arlington St. in Akron.
“The difference he makes with the kids, it’s not just a place to go, but people to look up to," Clark said. “With Moses (Jacobs) they have that.”
Jacobs stands in the middle of the boxing ring surrounded by young people, as he calls out names they step forward to spar.
“I have more self confidence,” Marah Jarber, 13, said after a sparring march with Jacobs. “I can defend myself, it’s a fun sport to do.”
Jacobs admits when he was younger he was “sidelined” when he got involved in “bad stuff.” This seems to motivate the coach to inspire young people to avoid trouble. The class, which is “fully free” is purposely scheduled from 5:30 p..m. to 7:00 p.m. to give kids somewhere to go. Jacobs believes young people are especially vulnerable during this time.
Thirteen-year-old Carlos Johnson Jr. has been boxing for five years. “Boxing helps me with my my self confidence,” Johnson admits.
Clark says Jacobs involvement coaching the youth was, “meant to be.”
“Once they’re confident in themselves, when they leave these doors they know they have to come back to us," Clark says. His hope is they come back believing in themselves and that will keep them on the right path.
