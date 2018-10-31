7,100 hurricane-flooded cars are coming to Ohio to be sold: Here’s how you spot them before you buy

“You’re going to look for similar things that you looked for in the trunk. Mud, silt, a water line around the engine compartment,” Basso said as he pointed to the inside wall of the engine compartment. “Especially the fuse box. When water gets in the engine compartment these fuses get rusted, they also corrode. You want to look for signs of corrosion on the fuses because this electrical it’s the life-blood of your car right there.”