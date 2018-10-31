7,100 hurricane-flooded cars are coming to Ohio to be sold: Here’s how you spot them before you buy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio car market will soon be inundated with cars that were flooded by recent hurricanes.
“In just the last year our data suggests there has been a 47 percent jump in flood cars that are back on the road. These cars are literally rotting from the inside out,” according to Chris Basso with CARFAX.
He said there are 1,500 once flooded cars that will make their way to Cleveland. In Ohio, it’s estimated there will be 7,100 total, according to CARFAX.
Recently we went on a drive with Eric Puente of North Olmsted while he gave his 16-year-old daughter Alexis a driving lesson.
“You didn’t stop,” Puente said after she pulled away from a stop sign.
“I did!" Alexis said to defend herself.
All of this mean in a few months Puente is going to be in the market to buy a car, with the same concern we all have.
“I don’t want to waste my money, have something that reliable for her,” he said after the lesson.
CARFAX brought in this flooded car from Houston where you can see mud and silt markings still on it.
After taking out the spark plugs they tried to start it and water spit from the engine.
So how do cars like these make it on the streets?
Cars that have been flooded, and reported to an insurance company, are given a special marking on the title of either “salvaged” or “flood damaged.”
If repaired and sold, it's the law that a seller must tell a potential buyer about the designation on the title.
But as our investigation turned up, that doesn’t always happen.
“Unfortunately some people without insurance, they may try to clean up their flooded car and sell it without letting anyone know that it has been flooded,” Basso said.
“So the first thing you want to do is check the spare tire wheel well,” Basso said as he lifted up the spare tire cover in the back of an SUV. “Somebody who’s trying to clean this car up quickly may not do a good job and you may find silt, mud or even water lines that might exist around the trunk area.”
Next -- open the doors of the car and inspect little details.
“Inside you want to look at the metal parts. You want to look at the seat rails, the nuts and bolts, even the seat belt to see if there is any rust in the inside of the car,” Basso said.
The following step is probably the most important -- looking under the hood.
“You’re going to look for similar things that you looked for in the trunk. Mud, silt, a water line around the engine compartment,” Basso said as he pointed to the inside wall of the engine compartment. “Especially the fuse box. When water gets in the engine compartment these fuses get rusted, they also corrode. You want to look for signs of corrosion on the fuses because this electrical it’s the life-blood of your car right there.”
One final task for buyers like Puente is to check the car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
First make sure the VIN on the door matches the one behind the windshield.
Next, CARFAX is giving people a away free way to check if a title has ever been designated “salvaged" or “flooded" but of course this will only show up if it was reported to an insurance company.
You can check your VIN here.
