Two I-480 crashes seize highway traffic, long delays expected

NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) - Traffic is in disarray on I-480 westbound and eastbound following two separate crashes.
According to OHGO, one accident occurred between the Clague Road and Great Northern Boulevard exits on I-480 west.
The left lanes are closed.
Motorists should expect delays, and are encouraged to find alternate routes.
A second crash occurred on I-480 east at the Stearns Road exit, closing the highway.
It’s not yet clear whether anyone was injured in the crashes.
