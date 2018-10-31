Man waving gun steals $5 from Akron Family Dollar

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A gunman who robbed a Family Dollar on Tuesday now has enough money to buy gum, purchase a Gatorade or even score a pack of off-brand cigarettes.
According to Akron Police, a robber ran into the discount store -- located at 640 North Howard Street -- wildly brandished a handgun and demanded money from a clerk and a customer.
The robber snatched $5 from the customer’s hand, stole his wallet and fled, apparently forgetting to ransack the cash register.
The robber was described as 20 to 25 years old, thin and wearing a grey, hooded sweatshirt with black pants.
No injuries were reported.
Several discount stores have been targeted in Northeast Ohio in 2018. Authorities speculate the quick access to cash and low security are factors in the recent wave of robberies.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.
