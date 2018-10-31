New Witchcraft Museum in Tremont: ‘Come in unsure and leave enlightened’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Looking for something to do that’s a little out there? A new witchcraft museum has opened in Tremont and the curator is someone you may know.
Steven Intermill, owner and curator at Cleveland’s A Christmas Story House has taken on a new passion project at The Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick.
The museum, opened in 2017 is full of photos, books and personal belongings of Raymond Buckland, a well-known witch and author.
The Buckland Museum, which is also run under the direction of Steven’s wife Jillian Slane is located in Cleveland’s historic Tremont area.
Current hours are Tuesday: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday: 5pm – 7 pm, Friday: 5 p.m. – 8pm, Saturday: noon – 8 p.m. If you can’t make it during those hours please email bucklandmuseum@gmail.com for an appointment. Admission is $5.
Visit this unique museum if you’re looking to do something a little different and casually explore the world of Witchcraft!
