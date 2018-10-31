Ohio haunted house to donate $50,000 to Pittsburgh synagogue after hosting insensitive promotion

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio haunted house has admitted that they “screwed up big time” after hosting a “Swastika Saturday” event on the same day a gunman fatally shot 11 people at a Jewish synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Haunted Hoochie in Pataskala, which is approximately 17 miles east of Columbus, faced explicit backlash after hosting the themed day that was meant to show the “darkest, sickest, depraved parts of the world,” the company wrote on Facebook.
- One Facebook user commented: “It’s one thing to portray disgusting/disturbing stuff. But it’s a totally different level to name a swastika Saturday. Genocide of a race isn’t really something people like to remember fondly.”
- Another wrote: “Why? why would any business have any reference to any symbol of the Nazi regime. This has nothing to do with “scary” halloween costumes. Whoever started this is an ignorant child. The fact that this business continued this non sense is even more troubling.”
The Halloween attraction later issued a statement pledging $50,000 to the Tree of Live Synagogue and offered condolences to anybody who may have been offended by the event and to the victims and families impacted by the Pittsburgh-area tragedy.
Haunted Hoochie is not the only Ohio attraction that made headlines this Halloween season. A haunted house in the Akron area closed its doors after several visitors reported being subjected to “mock rape” scenes.
