Ohio zoo welcomes first giraffe birth in nearly 20 years

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a baby giraffe on Tuesday.
Zuri, an 8-year-old Masai giraffe, delivered the calf at 4:30 a.m. The sex of the calf is not yet known.
A second female giraffe at the Columbus Zoo, 6-year-old Cami, is also pregnant and awaiting the arrival of her calf.
“I am extremely proud of our dedicated animal care team members, who—due to the incredible bonds they share with the animals—have been able to provide top quality care around the clock to both Cami and Zuri throughout their pregnancies, with additional support from our wonderful volunteers,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President/CEO Tom Stalf. “We certainly have a lot to celebrate with the arrival of this calf, and we also look forward to welcoming (Cami’s) calf soon as these births mark an important achievement in helping to protect the future of giraffes.”
Newborn calves can weigh up to 150 pounds and are, on average, approximately 6 feet tall.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.