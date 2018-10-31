Program helping families impacted by opioid crisis expands to 17 new counties in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Sobriety, Treatment, and Reducing Trauma, or “START” program, is now available to residents in 34 Ohio counties after a 17-county expansion.
The “START” program provides parents assistance with battling addiction and helps keep families affected by the opioid epidemic together with behavioral health treatment and support from mentors.
Counties impacted by the expansion:
- Ashtabula
- Butler
- Carroll
- Delaware
- Erie
- Hardin
- Lorain
- Mercer
- Morrow
- Muskingum
- Ottawa
- Richland
- Seneca
- Stark
- Summit
- Trumbull
- Washington
The expansion is possible due to a $3 million federal grant, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Director Mark Hurst announced on Tuesday.
“The focused, individualized support families in the Ohio START program receive can truly make a difference, and I am pleased that even more counties will start offering this program,” said Attorney General DeWine.
“Investing in prevention and addressing the impacts of addiction on families, is an important step on our road to defeating the opioid epidemic in Ohio. The Ohio START program provides families struggling with addiction and mental illness an opportunity to remain in-tact, and to move forward in a way that is healthy and recovery-focused,” said Director Hurst.
