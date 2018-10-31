Rollover in Brecksville area causes lane closure on Interstate 77

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland 19′s Jamie Sullivan is reporting a rollover accident is causing a lane closure on Interstate 77.
Sullivan said the right southbound lane before the Miller Road exit is closed.
Emergency crews are responding to the scene.
The Ohio Department of Transportation wants drivers to use caution while going through the area.
You can follow live traffic updates from the Ohio Department of Transportation at this link.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.