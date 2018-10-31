Sheriff’s warning signs keeping kids from sex offenders

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Georgia sheriff is taking extra precautions to keep children away from convicted sex offenders during Halloween.
Sheriff Gary Long, of Butts County, Ga, had his deputies install warning signs at the homes of known sex offenders, who are barred from participating in Halloween activities due to the nature of their crimes.
Authorities in the Greater Cleveland area haven’t gone to such lengths, but parents and trick-or-treaters can steer clear from potential dangers.
Here are links to Northeast Ohio Sheriff Departments to look up offenders in your area:
