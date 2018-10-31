Speeders in North Olmsted school zone have residents alarmed; police up enforcement

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several viewers have reached out to Cleveland 19 News concerned about drivers speeding in school zones.
The most recent tip came from a viewer in North Olmsted, who was concerned about drivers speeding in a school zone near Forest Elementary School.
Alyson Bruner brought a radar gun to see how fast drivers were going. Several drivers were spotted going more than 15 miles per hour faster than the posted school zone speed limit on Tudor Drive.
Cleveland 19 News reached out to North Olmsted Police to make they are aware of the residents’ concerns.
If you know of a school zone where drivers are not obeying the law, reach out to us at gettinganswers@cleveland19.com.
