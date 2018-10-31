Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Elyria

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about the officer-involved shooting in Elyria.
Investigators said around 9:30 p.m. officers with the Elyria Police Department were sent to an apartment building on Riverside Court for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Authorities said when officers entered the apartment building they could hear yelling and the sound of items being broken or thrown on the second floor.
Officials said police tried to make contact with the people involved by knocking on the door and did not receive a response.
A 27-year-old man exited the apartment armed with a handgun, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.
The man threatened the officers with the gun, according to investigators.
The officers retreated and fired at the man hitting him once, according to authorities.
The sheriff’s office said after the man was shot he continued to resist officers.
Investigators said the man was tasered during the incident.
Authorities said officers were finally able to gain control of the suspect and began rendering aid.
He was taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center and was later transferred to the main campus in Cleveland to undergo surgery.
The name of the man is not being released at this time and his condition is not known at this time.
Officers involved in the incident are not being named at this time.
