Thirsty monsters partner with Ohio brewer to stay hydrated this winter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Clevelanders occasionally turn to a craft brew to blow off some steam--the same goes for local monsters.
Accordingly, BrewDog has partnered with the Cleveland Monsters and will offer up its selection of beer to fans at the Q through the 2018-19 season.
The Ohio-based brewer will also donate $5 for every save made by a Monsters' goalie this season.
BrewDog, which is based in the Columbus area, is also planning on opening a bar in Cleveland; however, no specific plans have been announced quite yet.
“We’ve seen so much success with our hometown Columbus Blue Jackets that it only made sense to expand our relationship to the Cleveland Monsters. But we aren’t just there to offer great craft beer; We are so excited to be a part of the Cleveland sports scene and to give back to a city we love,” said BrewDog CEO Tanisha Robinson in a prepared statement.
