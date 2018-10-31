Vice President Pence visits Mansfield to stump for Ohio Republican candidates

Pence is expected to speak at a rally for Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine and Congressman Troy Balderson.

Vice President Pence visits Mansfield to stump for Ohio Republican candidates
Vice President Pence campaigns in Mansfield, Ohio.
By Chris Anderson | October 31, 2018 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 11:18 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Vice President Mike Pence is in Ohio Wednesday to campaign for several Republicans in the upcoming general election.

The campaign event started at 11:30 a.m. at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

Vice President Pence campaigns for Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine. http://www.cleveland19.com/2018/10/31/vice-president-pence-visits-mansfield-stump-ohio-republican-candidates/

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Pence spoke at a rally for Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine and Congressman Troy Balderson.

[ President Trump gives DeWine 'Total Endorsement’ for Ohio governor; calls Cordray ’Clone of Pocahontas’ ]

Following Pence’s visit, President Trump is also expected to campaign for Republican candidates on Monday in Cleveland, the day before the elections.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.