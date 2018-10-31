Vice President Pence visits Mansfield to stump for Ohio Republican candidates

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Vice President Mike Pence is in Ohio Wednesday to campaign for several Republicans in the upcoming general election.
The campaign event started at 11:30 a.m. at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
Pence spoke at a rally for Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine and Congressman Troy Balderson.
Following Pence’s visit, President Trump is also expected to campaign for Republican candidates on Monday in Cleveland, the day before the elections.
