Warrensville Heights community seeking justice after homicide

Darlene, Shanee’s friends, who didn’t want to give her last name for fear of reprisal, is talking about her 26 year old friend, Shanee, who was shot and killed Saturday night in a house on Harvard Ave in Warrensville Heights. There are three bullets holes in the front window that’s covered by giant Juniper bushes, blocking anyone from seeing them from the street. There is another bullet hole in the west side of the house. It appears to have been stopped when it hit a neighbor’s house.