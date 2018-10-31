Warrensville Heights community seeking justice after homicide

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A homicide in Warrensville Heights leaves family, friends, and Police searching for answers.
A young woman with her whole life in front of her...killed when someone opened fire at a home she was visiting.
I talked with her grieving friends who are looking answers.
A dead tree, to which stuff animals and balloons are attached, fits the solemn mood of a rainy day. It stands in front of the house where Shanee Crawford lost her life Saturday night.
"I'm going to me my girl. I just am. I'm going to miss her."
Darlene, Shanee’s friends, who didn’t want to give her last name for fear of reprisal, is talking about her 26 year old friend, Shanee, who was shot and killed Saturday night in a house on Harvard Ave in Warrensville Heights. There are three bullets holes in the front window that’s covered by giant Juniper bushes, blocking anyone from seeing them from the street. There is another bullet hole in the west side of the house. It appears to have been stopped when it hit a neighbor’s house.
Again Darlene, whose eyes are filled with tears and whose voice trembles with pain.
“I can’t say that it would hurt any more or any less if it was my own born child. I really cannot say that.”
Shawndrea, who also wants to remain unnamed, has known Shanee since she was 12. The person who shot and killed Shanee took a beautiful being from her family and her friends.
“I just talked to her at 9:45 Saturday night and she was getting ready for work. Then somebody called me at 11:05, said she was gone.”
Now, in addition as to how, the questions that loom large are who and why. Although Shanee’s friends aren’t naming names, there is an undertone assertion of as to who the killer may have aiming at.
“They didn’t get the right person and whomever it was for I’m sure they know that it was for them. I just really want somebody to come forward and say what this is.”
She was visiting her boyfriend, Dean, when somebody pulled a gun, pulled a trigger multiple times, taking her life. It’s not clear if the bullets came from inside the house or outside.
There are rumors, so I went to the Warrensville Police Station, but the police report has not been released. Shawndrea, her heartbroken friend.
“She was so good to everybody. She helped everybody and as much as she was going through, this is not how it should have ended. It’s too much.”
It’s unclear if she was the intended target or just in the wrong place at the wrong time. What’s not in dispute is that she left family and brokenhearted friends to mourn her. Her death has been ruled a homicide and Warrensville Heights Police are still investigating.
