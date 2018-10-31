Which classic horror villain scares your state stiff?

(RNN) – Halloween is Wednesday, which means people across the country will be sitting down in front of their favorite of their favorite horror flick while they wait for trick-or-treaters.
You can even reasonably guess which movie, according to a report that reveals each state’s favorite horror villain.
It finds that Norman Bates of “Psycho” fame creeps Americans out the most, ranking first among 15 classic villains tracked by their search volume from the last year.
Bates was on the minds of horror movie fans in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, making him something of a swing state powerhouse.
Some of the results make perfect sense. Jack Torrance from “The Shining” ranked first, for instance, in Colorado, where in that film he turns homicidal at a haunted hotel.
And “Alien” was most popular in New Mexico, where some are inclined to believe a UFO once crash landed.
Leatherface, from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” however, did not rank first in Texas. But he did in Kentucky.
Other results stood out in interesting ways. Frankenstein’s popularity is mostly concentrated to the Northeast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island) and Chucky from “Child’s Play” dominated SEC country (North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana).
California and Texas might not agree on much, but they also get the chills from Chucky.
If you were expecting “Halloween” to register, though, turns out you’re mistaken.
Michael Myers, along with two other iconic villains – Jason Voorhees of “Friday the 13th” and Freddie Krueger of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” – only ranked as part of a strange, seven-way tie in very conflicted West Virginia.
