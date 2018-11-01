Accused child rapist leads deputies on chase

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a mother came home to find her 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son had been left alone for two hours by 18-year-old babysitter Sage Smerk.
When the mother asked why he left the children unattended, sheriffs say Smerk indicated he had sexually assaulted the 5-year-old girl.
The mother immediately called the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and reported the incident, sheriff’s say.
According to Summit County sheriffs, deputies located Smerk’s vehicle on Mayfair Road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
Smerk reportedly failed to stop and fled toward North Canton.
During the pursuit, Smerk fired an air pistol out the window of his vehicle at the patrol deputies and ran several intersections before he was apprehended without incident on Maple Street in North Canton, according to sheriffs.
Smerk is reportedly charged with rape and failure to obey an order of a police officer. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
