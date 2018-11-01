Akron cracks down on vacant building owners in it battle against blight

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - There’s a new program in Akron aimed to bite the blight.
The city is putting hundreds of vacant property owners on notice in an effort to get rid of some vacant buildings that have sat idle for many years.
“They’re on our main streets, they’re in our neighborhoods, they’re in our business districts,” said Deputy Mayor for Integrative Development, James Hardy
He says the city of Akron is plagued with vacant buildings all throughout the city’s limits for years.
“In some cases,these old commercial structures have been blighted for decades,” added Hardy.
Barbers at Muath’s barber shop have been working next to one of those buildings for years.
“Any store that stays open, that means it makes the area more busy for us,” said a barber who wishes not to be named.
However there’s a chance they could one day have new neighbors, thanks to the brand new initiative.
“It’s really an attempt to hold commercial property owners accountable for the properties that are blighted in our community to either get them in better shape or allow us to work with them and get rid of them,” said Hardy.
City officials don’t only see this as a way to get rid of the eye sores that have plagued the city of Akron for so long, but they also see this as a way to make safety everyone’s top priority.
“Cant tell you how many times our fire department has had to respond to a call for service for one of these buildings, without knowing if there were dangerous chemicals, without knowing what’s stored in the building, without knowing the structure of the building,” recalled Hardy.
But now thanks to the Vacant Building Registry, first responders will soon have the ability to be more than prepared.
“It catalogs all of our problems. We get to know these properties extremely well. We hold those property owners accountable,” said Hardy.
But don't expect to see these changes overnight.
“In reality, this is a problem that took a while to create. It’s gonna take a little while to solve,” concluded Hardy.
Other cities are exploring the options of using this same program in the future.
