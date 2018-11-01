Akron high school students discover 6,000-year-old ax at George Washington’s estate

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A pair of Akron high school students discovered a stone ax on George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate during an archaeological field trip to Virginia.
The 6,000-year-old artifact was unburied on Oct. 12 in Fairfax County by students from Akron’s Archbishop Hoban High School.
Experts believe the 7-inch ax, which was found at Mount Vernon’s African-American cemetery, may have been part of a toolkit used by the Native Americans during the fourth millennia BCE.
The discovery is important because it provides historians insight into how natives lived on the Virginia site before the land became the first president’s home.
“The axe provides a window onto the lives of individuals who lived here nearly 6,000 years ago,” said Sean Devlin, Mount Vernon’s curator of archaeological collections. “Artifacts, such as this, are a vital resource for helping us learn about the diverse communities who shaped this landscape throughout its long history.”
The ax will now be included with more than 50,000 artifacts from Mount Vernon’s archaeology catalogue.
