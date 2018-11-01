Akron man pleads guilty to driving drunk and killing Eastlake high school student

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - A guilty plea Thursday morning from the driver who drove drunk and killed a 17-year-old high school student.
Eric Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and ovi.
On June 5, Jones was driving his work truck while under the influence on Vine Street near E. 337 in Eastlake when he hit Maddisan Chase, who was walking.
Chase, a student at North High School, died later that day at the hospital.
Jones will be sentenced on Dec. 19 by Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge John O’Donnell.
