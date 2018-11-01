Are your gutters ready for a flood watch?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The leaves are turning into the brilliant colors of fall creating a beautiful landscape across North East Ohio but when those leaves go whipping off the trees and into your gutters, fall, all of a sudden, is not so brilliant.
“When water overflows your gutters it can get into the home and cause damage to drywall, carpet and wood,” said Ken Wilson, he co-owner of The Gutter Boys. “Also if it overflows and hits the foundation it can cause damage down in the basement.”
Cleaning out the gutters is something you can do yourself if you know your way around a ladder, climbing up on the roof makes it even more dangerous.
That’s not the best play for everyone, “This time of year is called, unfortunately, broken femur season because there are so many fall from ladders.”
Wilson says most gutter cleanings will cost you an average of $125 to $150 dollars but the best way to put an end to the problem is to install gutter guards.
“A good gutter guard will do 2 things, number 1, keep all the debris out, but you also need it to allow maximum water to flow through,” Wilson says.
